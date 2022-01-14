STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP getting paid back in its own coin in Uttar Pradesh: Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

V Narayanasamy said some of the then ministers in his Cabinet had quit the Ministry last year and shifted allegiance to the other parties, including the BJP..

Published: 14th January 2022 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday said the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh is now reaping the fruit of what it had done to destablise the Congress government, headed by him, in 2021.

In his virtual press conference here, Narayanasamy said the BJP had allegedly threatened some of the Ministers in his Cabinet last year and caused their defections, which led to fall of the Congress Ministry here in February last.

He said the political machinations the BJP adopted in Puducherry last year have now been boomeranging on the party in UP where legislators and some of the Ministers of Yogi Adityanath- headed BJP government in that State are saying adieu to the saffron party.

Narayanasamy said the BJP was being paid back in its own coin in that State and the development has now caused a jolt to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The former Chief Minister said some of the then ministers in his Cabinet had quit the Ministry last year and shifted allegiance to the other parties, including the BJP.

"What was done in Puducherry by the BJP is now boomeranging on it in the BJP-led government in UP," he said.

During the fag-end of the Congress rule in February last, the then Congress legislators and also A Namassivayam, the then Minister of PWD, in Narayanasamy Cabinet, had quit the Cabinet and also the Congress to join the BJP.

There was a political crisis which culminated in the Congress government in Puducherry quitting office without Chief Minister facing the vote of confidence on the floor of the House on February 22 last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP V Narayanasamy Uttar Pradesh Puducherry
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp