STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP suffers yet another blow in Uttar Pradesh as two MLAs of ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) quit party

Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA RK Verma, who represents the Vishwanath Ganj seat of Pratapgarh, announced that he is leaving the party.

Published: 14th January 2022 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh

Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: Amid a spate of resignations from the BJP, two MLAs of its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) also quit their party Thursday in run-up to the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary Amar Singh, the MLA from Shohratgarh seat of Siddharthnagar, told PTI that he has resigned from the party after a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow this evening.

Singh is likely to contest from Shohratgarh seat on an SP ticket.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA RK Verma, who represents the Vishwanath Ganj seat of Pratapgarh, also announced that he is leaving the party.

He told PTI that he will formally resign on Friday and elaborate the reasons why he was quitting the party.

Apna Dal (Sonelal), led by Union minister Anupriya Patel, had contested the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with the BJP.

It had fielded candidates on 12 seats and won nine.

The development comes in the backdrop of a spate of resignations from the ruling BJP.

On Thursday, OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister to resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet this week, giving yet another jolt to the ruling BJP in the run-up to the assembly polls.

Hours before Saini's resignation, Shikohabad MLA Mukesh Verma announced that he is leaving the BJP.

Most of the eight MLAs, including the ministers, who have declared they are quitting during the last three days are from the Other Backward Classes and appear to be headed towards Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apna Dal Sonelal Uttar Pradesh BJP Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp