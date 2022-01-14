STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delta hit kids more in 2nd wave: ICMR study

The Delta variant of the Covid virus was the predominant variant that largely hit Indian children during the second wave last summer, a study by the ICMR has established.

Published: 14th January 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Children give swab samples for Covid-19 testing.

Children give swab samples for Covid-19 testing. (Photo| EPS/Parveen negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delta variant of the Covid virus was the predominant variant that largely hit Indian children during the second wave last summer, a study by the ICMR has established. The study, whose preprint has been released on medRxiv, analysed paediatric samples collected between March and June 2021 and highlighted the importance of genomic surveillance among paediatric Covid patients too.

The analysis has shown that out of 512 samples from kids that were subjected to whole genome sequencing, 372 were variants of concern and 51 were variants of interest. Importantly, the most common lineages observed were Delta, followed by Kappa, Alpha and B.1.36, seen in 65.82%, 9.96%, 6.83% and 4.68%, respectively, in the study population.

“Overall, it was observed that Delta was the leading cause of SARS CoV-2 infection in Indian children during the second wave,” the researchers noted. “We emphasise on the need of continuous genomic surveillance in SARS-CoV-2 infection even amongst children.” Among the kids studied, more than half of the 145 samples were from males and the median age was 13 years. Actually, 51.8% belonged to the 13-19 age group, 41.2% to 3-12 years and the rest 7% less than 3 years.

Symptoms were reported among 37.2% of patients. Symptom profile was available for only 74 patients, with fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat being the most common noted in 60%, 49.3%, 23.4% and 12% of the kids, respectively. The fourth serosurvey showed more than 50% children in the 6-17 group were seropositive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta variant covid 19
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp