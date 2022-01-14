Dhanbad hit and run case: Jharkhand HC rejects mobile snatching theory produced by CBI

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major blow to CBI, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected the mobile snatching theory produced by CBI saying that the Dhanbad hit and run case is a well-planned murder of Judge Uttam Anand.

Disappointed with CBI’s failure to reach out to any conclusion, the division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Naryan Prasad directed the investigating agency to submit a sealed report on the first and second Brain-mapping and Narco-tests conducted on the two accused persons by the next hearing on January 21, following, which a decision will be taken in this regard.

Notably, producing a new angle to Dhanbad hit and run case, the CBI on January 1, said that Judge Uttam Anand was possibly hit by the auto with an intention to snatch his mobile phone. The CBI, however, informed the Jharkhand High Court that the investigation is still on and all possible efforts are being made to get into the details of the matter.

The CCTV footage showing an auto-rickshaw intentionally hitting the Judge from behind on a deserted road has raised doubts over his death while he was on his morning walk schedule on July 28, last year. The incident took place near Golf Ground less than 500 meters from his house at Judge Colony of Hirapur, when he was out for his daily morning walk during which, an unidentified four-wheeler hit him.

The CCTV footage was also played in the Court before the CBI on Friday, asking them how it proved that it was a matter of mobile snatching, on which, the CBI counsel replied through the investigating officer that the two accused persons abandoned the idea out of fear as bikers were coming from both sides of the road.

The Court rejected the theory out-rightly saying that since the CBI could not find out the main culprit and hence, it is coming with such theories to close the case, which will ultimately lead the case towards ‘mystery of unexplained’. The CBI, however, said that they are investigating the case, on which the Court asked them to submit sealed reports of first and second Brain-mapping and Narco-tests.

“On snatching theory produced by the CBI during the last hearing, the division bench said that after going through the CCTV footage, it does not appear that the matter is related to mobile snatching,” said Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association Treasurer, Dheeraj Kumar. The Court further observed that the CBI, in its charge-sheet, has stated that the Judge was hit intentionally, but the motive of the killing was not mentioned it; now, they are bringing a different theory, which is not acceptable, he added.

“Expressing disappointment over the status report submitted by the CBI, the Court also observed that there is nothing new in it, on the basis of which, it could be said that the investigation is going towards the right direction,” said Kumar. The Court has directed the CBI to submit the reports of first and second Brain-mapping and Narco- tests conducted on the two accused persons by the next date on January 21, he added.