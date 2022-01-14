Dubai: Hundreds of lives saved after collision between two India-bound flights averted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A collision between two India-bound Emirates planes was averted at Dubai airport on Sunday. India’s aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has sought the probe report from the UAE authorities. Flight EK-524 to Hyderabad was scheduled for take-off at 9:45 pm while Dubai-Bengaluru flight was also scheduled to take off from the same runway. According to the Emirates flight schedule, there was a five-minute gap between the departure time of both flights.

Reports said that the Hyderabad-bound plane was accelerating for take-off from runway 30R when the crew saw another aircraft coming in the same direction at high speed. Take-off was immediately instructed to be aborted by the ATC. The aircraft slowed down safely and cleared the runway via taxiway N4.

Flight EK-568 to Bangalore, which was rolling for departure, was to take-off from the same runway --- 30R. After the ATC intervention, the Bengaluru-bound Emirates flight took off and the Hyderabad-bound flight went back and departed a few minutes later. A probe was launched by the UAE’s Air Accident Investigation Sector. The DGCA has asked the UAE officials to share the report.