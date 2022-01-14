STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dubai: Hundreds of lives saved after collision between two India-bound flights averted

As per the preliminary report, Hyderabad bound EK-524 was rolling for take-off without ATC clearance.

Published: 14th January 2022 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Emirates planes are parked at the Dubai International Airport

Emirates planes are parked at the Dubai International Airport. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A collision between two India-bound Emirates planes was averted at Dubai airport on Sunday. India’s aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has sought the probe report from the UAE authorities.  Flight EK-524 to Hyderabad was scheduled for take-off at 9:45 pm while Dubai-Bengaluru flight was also scheduled to take off from the same runway. According to the Emirates flight schedule, there was a five-minute gap between the departure time of both flights. 

Reports said that the Hyderabad-bound plane was accelerating for take-off from runway 30R when the crew saw another aircraft coming in the same direction at high speed. Take-off was immediately instructed to be aborted by the ATC. The aircraft slowed down safely and cleared the runway via taxiway N4.

Flight EK-568 to Bangalore, which was rolling for departure, was to take-off from the same runway --- 30R. After the ATC intervention, the Bengaluru-bound Emirates flight took off and the Hyderabad-bound flight went back and departed a few minutes later. A probe was launched by the UAE’s Air Accident Investigation Sector. The DGCA has asked the UAE officials to share the  report.

