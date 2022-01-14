STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Election Commission relaxes norms for registration of new parties in 5 poll-bound states

The applicant is asked to publish the party's proposed name in two national dailies and two local dailies on two days.

Published: 14th January 2022 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday announced reducing the notice period for registration of new political parties in the five poll-going states from 30 days to 7 days, keeping in view difficulties caused by COVID-19-induced curbs.

In a statement, the EC explained that under the existing guidelines, a party seeking registration has to submit an application to it within 30 days following the date of its formation.

The applicant is asked to publish the party's proposed name in two national dailies and two local dailies on two days.

Objections, if any, with regard to the proposed registration of the party have to be submitted within 30 days from the publication of the notice.

Noting that it had announced the schedule for assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the EC said, "It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that in view of prevailing restrictions on account of COVID-19, there was dislocation and delay in moving applications for registration, which in turn led to delay in registration as a political party."

After considering all aspects, the Commission has given a relaxation and has reduced the notice period from 30 days to seven days for the parties who have published their public notice on or before January 8.

"For all parties, including those parties which have already published the public notice in less than 7 days prior to January 8, objection, if any, can be submitted latest by 5.30 PM on January 21, or by the end of the originally provided 30 days period, whichever is earlier," the statement said.

The statement noted that during the assembly elections in Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the Commission had relaxed the notice period in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Election Commission Of India
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp