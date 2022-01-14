STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fake holiday package gang busted in Faridabad, four held

Police sealed their four fake bank accounts using which transactions of Rs 65 lakh were done in the last six months.

Published: 14th January 2022 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

FARIDABAD: The Faridabad police on Friday busted an interstate gang and nabbed four of its members for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them with fake holiday packages after posing as bank employees.

Police said the accused duped over 55 people in different states.

Rs 35,000 cash, one POS machine, computer, printer, 17 mobile phones and 18 SIM cards procured using fake IDs have been recovered from their possession, they said.

The arrested accused were identified as Uttam Singh, originally hailing from Bihar; Tushar from Rajasthan; Mohammad Mubin and Maz Mohammad, natives of Uttar Pradesh.

Police also sealed their four fake bank accounts using which transactions of Rs 65 lakh were done in the last six months.

The accused revealed that they had duped 55 people, including 17 from Delhi-NCR, 15 in Uttar Pradesh, nine in Telangana, five in Haryana, three in Maharashtra and two in Gujarat.

"The accused targeted credit card holders after buying the data from Just Dial. They posed as bank representatives from the customer care number through a customized app," said Surender Sheoran, ACP (Crime), Faridabad.

The accused would convince the prospective targets to buy holiday packages using credit cards and swindle them of their balance once they would go ahead with the transaction.

"We are questioning the accused," the ACP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Faridabad Fake Holiday Package
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp