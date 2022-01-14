GOA ASSEMBLY POLLS 2022: TMC says Congress can't defeat BJP by contesting alone

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When the grand old party did not give much importance to the recent hint of The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) for an alliance, the latter seems to have changed its political tone on Friday against the Congress Party for the Goa assembly elections.

“It is high time for the Congress Party to wake up and realise its depleting strength. They are not the emperors of India”, TMC MP in Lok Sabha Mahua Moitra said on Friday.

Sharing her statements through her Twitter handle, Moitra said that the need of the hour in Goa is to defeat BJP. “And no one should be on their high horse. All Indian Trinamool Congress will not shy away from walking the last mile”, she tweeted, adding further that the Congress Party should wake up and realise its depleting electoral strength in Goa.

A few days ago, Moitra had suggested the Congress Party move ahead to have an alliance with the TMC for the Goa assembly election against the BJP. The Congress Party and its many leaders including the former finance minister and Congress party’s election observer for the Goa assembly polls, P Chidambaram did not give much heed to the hint of TMC for an alliance.

Literally sounding irked at no official interest shown from the side of Congress Party over alliance for the Goa assembly polls, the TMC again predicted that the Congress Party could not be able to form government in Goa even if it gets a good number of seats.

“The TMC is now open to an anti-BJP alliance for Goa assembly polls. And Mamata Banerjee is well accepted anti-BJP leader in public," the TMC MP claimed. Hitting out at the Congress Party, Moitra said that the Congress Party could not be able to fight the battle against the BJP alone, so it must realise its depleting strength and come together.

“Had it (Congress Party) done its duty well in Goa, there would have not been a need for the TMC to come in this state to defeat the ruling BJP”, she averred, adding that the TMC was open to an alliance to defeat the BJP but the grand old party must come down from riding its ‘high horse”.

She said that Goa is set to witness a fight between the anti-BJP forces and the BJP.

“The anti-BJP forces in Goa today are Congress Party, the AAP and the TMC. But neither of them can stake a claim that we are the only ones in the fray”, she admitted, adding that Congress is not in a position to defeat the BJP alone.

She also stressed the need for all anti-BJP forces to come together, she said all anti-BJP forces should sit together and chalk out the way to defeat the BJP in the Goa polls.

Taking a jibe at the Congress Party, she further said: “By Congress’s definition, Mamata Banerjee is a defector. By Congress’s definition, YSR chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy is a defector, But these people are the CM and running the states. It is high time that Congress should wake up to its depleted strength and realise that they are not emperors of India”.

She further said that the people of Goa are getting well convinced that the TMC is able to offer anti-BJP platform.

Meanwhile, sources from TMC said that the TMC has now agreed in principle to have an alliance with the Congress Party for the Goa polls but the Congress Party is not showing interest in an alliance with the TMC.