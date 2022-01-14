STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana government extends COVID curbs across the state

On Monday, the eight new districts where the restrictions became applicable included Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Bhiwani and Hisar.

Published: 14th January 2022 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

India Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Amid a spurt in Covid cases, the Haryana government on Thursday extended various restrictions in all over the state.

The restrictions imposed by January 5 order in "Group A" districts, which had witnessed a big spike in cases, shall now be imposed in all districts, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said.

The guidelines released through orders on January 5 and 10 too shall continue to be imposed in the state, it added.

Earlier on January 10, amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts.

The order issued by the HSDMA had said the restrictions will be applicable till 5 am on January 19.

On Monday, the eight new districts where the restrictions became applicable included Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Bhiwani and Hisar.

Earlier, these restrictions were imposed in eleven districts including Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat.

Now, all these restrictions have been extended to all the 22 districts in the state.

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes shall remain closed, the earlier order issued on January 5 had stated.

"Hence, restrictions imposed in Group 'A' districts (other 11 districts) vide order dated January 5, shall also be imposed in these (eight districts)," said the earlier order.

As per earlier guidelines, the malls and markets are allowed to open till 6 pm.

However, shops selling essential items like milk and medicine will be allowed to open at all times to enable them to serve the public at large.

All sports complexes, swimming pools and stadia shall remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events, the earlier order had said.

All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are prohibited, it had said.

The government and private offices, except for emergency / essential services, have been advised to function with 50 per cent staff attendance.

Haryana has witnessed a huge spike in Covid cases over the past fortnight.

There was no let-up in the rising trend of the COVID-19 cases in Haryana, with 7,591 fresh infections and two fatalities reported on January 13.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at over 35,979.

To check the spread of the viral infection, the state government has banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting January 1.

A night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is already in force in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Haryana Government Haryana Coronavirus ​COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp