STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IED found in Srinagar, destroyed on the spot

Police and CRPF detected a suspicious bag lying at Khawaja Bazar Chowk in Nowhatta area of Srinagar and a bomb disposal unit found a suspicious IED in the bag, police official said.

Published: 14th January 2022 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

(Image for representation) Bomb disposal squad (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Nowhatta area of the city, police said.

"Police and CRPF detected a suspicious bag lying at Khawaja Bazar Chowk in Nowhatta area of Srinagar," a police official said.

He said a team of bomb disposal squad was called to the spot, which "found a four to five litre pressure cooker (suspicious IED) in the bag".

The bomb squad later destroyed the IED on the spot, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinagar IED
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp