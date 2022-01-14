STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMD's role crucial in country's crusade for climate preservation: Jitendra Singh

Singh said there has been a 20 per cent to 40 per cent improvement in the accuracy of severe weather warnings by the IMD in recent years.

Published: 14th January 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday envisioned the India Meteorological Department (IMD) playing a major role in the country's crusade for climate preservation at international fora.

The Minister of State for Earth Sciences also said India is leading Asia in providing weather and climate services to South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

The impact of heat waves is increasing owing to climate change, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the world in this area of concern, Singh said at an event to mark IMD's 147th foundation day.

"The entire world is looking up to India and therefore, the action plan initiated by the IMD in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority is a great opportunity for us," he said.

"The IMD is going to play a major role considering the position that India has undertaken under Prime Minister Modi as far as our crusade for climate preservation is concerned at international fora," the minister said.

Severe weather forecast services being provided to many countries since 2016 has come a long way and proved handy to countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh in fighting severe climatic disasters, Singh said.

Referring to Indian Space Research Organisation's SAARC Satellite, he said that in coming days, the IMD will reorient its weather and climate services in the "most modern way" to cater to global needs.

The accuracy of the IMD's forecast is vindicated by the fact that many parents consult astrologers for wedding dates and finalise them based on the MeT department's prediction, Singh said in a lighter vein.

"The IMD's role is not confined to weather forecasts for travellers and those finalising dates for auspicious occasions. It has now virtually, with its expertise and accuracy, become an important partner in vital sectors -- particularly agriculture, health, energy, water and disaster management," he pointed out.

Singh said there has been a 20 per cent to 40 per cent improvement in the accuracy of severe weather warnings by the IMD in recent years as compared to the previous five years and that it resulted in a significant reduction in the number of deaths due to heat waves.

The minister also virtually inaugurated a doppler radar each at Leh in Ladakh, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

IMD Director General Dr M Mohapatra said flash floods and urban flooding in recent years have posed new threats to society and the IMD has initiated adequate measures such as installing doppler weather radars in hilly areas of Western Himalayas and major cities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Climate change Jitendra Singh
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp