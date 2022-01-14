STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lal Bahadur Shastri's family remember former PM on 56th death anniversary

The second Prime Minister of the country died of a heart attack on January 11, 1966, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Published: 14th January 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Remembering the second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his 56th death anniversary, his family that runs the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management paid floral tributes on January 11 at Vijay Ghat.

Anil Shastri, his son and chairman of the institute, and daughter-in-law Manju Shastri along with the institute’s director Praveen Gupta paid homage to the former Prime Minister at his memorial ground at Vijay Ghat. 

The second Prime Minister of the country died of a heart attack on January 11, 1966, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He was greatly influenced by the political teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. At the age of 16, he joined the Non-Cooperation Movement against British rule in India. His slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' during the 1965 war had become quite popular among the masses.

