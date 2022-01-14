STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Two train coaches derail while entering Jabalpur station; no report of injuries

Two sleeper coaches of 02134 Jabalpur-Bandra Terminus train derailed while entering platform number 3 of Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 14th January 2022 10:59 PM

Railway Tracks

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JABALPUR: Two sleeper coaches of 02134 Jabalpur-Bandra Terminus train derailed on Friday while entering platform number 3 of Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh, leading to disruption in rail traffic for a few hours, an official said.

Coaches S3 and S4 derailed while entering the station and since it was coming from the yard, there were no passengers, but it led to disruption of the schedule of platforms 3, 4 and 5, said Jabalpur Divisional Commercial Manager Devesh Soni.

"The derailment was set right in two-and-half hours. The train, which was to leave the station at 5 pm, left after four hours. Passengers were informed about the delay through messages on their registered phone numbers," he said.

