STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra posts drop in COVID-19 cases at 43,211; 19 die, 238 new Omicron patients found

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 43,211 new coronavirus cases, down by 3,195 from a day ago, and 19 fresh fatalities linked to the infection.

Published: 14th January 2022 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 43,211 new coronavirus cases, down by 3,195 from a day ago, and 19 fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the health department said.

The state also reported 238 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their overall count to 1,605, a health department official said.

With these additions, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 71,24,278, while the death toll climbed to 1,41,756, he said.

The state had registered 46,406 COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities on Thursday.

Thus, cases dropped by 3,195 and deaths by 17 in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra's positivity rate is 21.13 per cent, the official said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Coronavirus ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp