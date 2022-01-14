STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mentally-challenged girl with injuries on private parts not raped: Rajasthan Police cites medical report

According to doctors, the girl's rectum was displaced and she underwent a two-and-a-half-hour surgery.

Published: 14th January 2022 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 10:55 PM

By PTI

JAIPUR: A medical report has allayed apprehensions of rape of the mentally-challenged girl, who was found in a distressed state with injuries on her private parts in Alwar district, police said on Friday.

Fresh findings have also revealed that the 14-year-old girl had travelled from her village to the city on her own, they said.

She was found bleeding and lying on a bridge near Tijara Fatak on Tuesday night.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed the police department to conduct a thorough investigation, following which a Special Investigation Team was constituted by the Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP).

According to doctors, the girl's rectum was displaced and she underwent a two-and-a-half-hour surgery.

"Today (Friday), a team of experts have submitted a report to the police, in which they have said that injuries are not suggestive of any penetrative assault to the girl. So far, facts and technical information of medical experts suggest that there is no possibility of rape in the case," Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam told reporters.

The SP said the police are yet to ascertain how the girl sustained such grievous injuries.

Gautam told reporters that the girl travelled around 25 km from her village and reached Alwar city in an auto-rickshaw.

She then walked towards the Tijara Fatak bridge "on her own".

"We have been able to track the girl's movements and traced the auto-rickshaw in which she travelled with 8-10 other passengers. A team of forensic experts have not found anything suspicious in the auto-rickshaw. The driver was interrogated and her co-passengers will be questioned," the SP said.

CCTV footage collected from various locations showed her walking in many areas of the city and on the bridge, but no camera found her in a distressed condition on the bridge, police said.

Official sources said that the chief minister was constantly monitoring the case.

"Jaipur Inspector General of Police visited Alwar on Wednesday and issued necessary directions to the district police. Required forensic and technical assistance was provided," a source said.

Meanwhile, a child psychologist and experts also interacted with the girl.

Police said they were preparing a questionnaire for the experts so they could seek answers from the girl.

