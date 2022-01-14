STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Minor's welfare key in custody case, not parents' legal rights: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the rights of parents are irrelevant when a court decides the issue of custody of their minor child.

Published: 14th January 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the rights of parents are irrelevant when a court decides the issue of custody of their minor child. A bench headed by Justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S Oka said, “There is a well-settled law that the issue regarding custody of a minor and the issue of repatriation of the child to the native country has to be addressed on the sole criteria of the welfare of the minor and not on consideration of the legal rights of the parents.”

The observation came in a case wherein the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued several directions while allowing a petition for habeas corpus filed by the husband seeking custody of a minor child. The mother was directed to return to USA along with the child on or before September 30, 2021. Challenging this order, the mother had approached the top court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custody case minor welfare
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp