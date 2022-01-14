Mon killings: Konyaks give 10 more days to govt to fulfill demands

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Konyak organisations in Nagaland extended their ultimatum, served on the government in connection with the December 4 botched ambush by the Army at Oting and December 5 killing of a civilian by the Assam Rifles in Mon, by 10 days with effect from January 15.

The decision was made at an “All Konyak Summit” held in Mon on Friday. All Konyak organisations besides Konyak legislators, officers, village chiefs, civil societies, public leaders, etc attended it.

On December 10, the organisations had given a month to the government demanding that all officers and personnel involved in the killings of 14 civilians on December 4 and 5 be prosecuted in a civil court and the “justice taken report” brought in the public domain.

The organisations on Friday warned that in the event of failure to fulfill the demands, the Konyaks (tribesmen) would abstain from all national events within its customary jurisdiction as endorsed by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex organisation of eastern Nagaland.

“In accordance with the ENPO resolution adopted in Longleng on December 14, the ‘non-cooperation’ declared against the Indian armed forces, shall stand in force until justice is delivered,” the Konyak organisations said in a statement.

It said the summit resolved that all designated Army camps within Mon district and located within civilian areas must be relocated and the Nagaland government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Army’s Court of Inquiry report shared with the Konyak Union for perusal.

Further, the summit resolved to submit a memorandum to the state government in this regard.

Meanwhile, the SIT said forensic samples, collected from the site of the December 4 botched ambush, were sent to Guwahati and Hyderabad forensic science laboratories for tests.

“Once we receive the results, we can start preparing the final report,” Additional Director General of Police Sandeep Tamgadge, who is supervising the SIT probe, said.

He said the final report would be submitted to a court. He disclosed that Army and Assam Rifles personnel, including 37 officers, were examined by the SIT that has 21 members, including five IPS officers.