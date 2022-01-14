STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Multiple sclerosis that affects 2.8 million people worldwide is caused by a virus that is the source of 'kissing disease': Study

Epstein-Barr is the virus that causes mononucleosis. It's also called the "kissing disease" because of one way you can spread (the virus is found in saliva) it to someone else.

Published: 14th January 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Cells infected with Epstein-Barr, a common herpes virus that can cause mononucleosis and establishes a latent, lifelong infection of the host. (Image Courtesy | The Harvard Gazette)

By Online Desk

BOSTON: Multiple sclerosis, a progressive disease that affects 2.8 million people worldwide and for which there is no definitive cure, is likely caused by infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, according to a study led by Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health researchers.

Epstein-Barr is the virus that causes mononucleosis. It's also called the "kissing disease" because of one way you can spread (the virus is found in saliva) it to someone else. Mononucleosis is a viral infection that causes a sore throat and fever and often happens in teens and young adults. It goes away on its own after a few weeks of rest.

“The hypothesis that EBV causes MS has been investigated by our group and others for several years, but this is the first study providing compelling evidence of causality,” said Alberto Ascherio, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard Chan School and senior author of the study. “This is a big step because it suggests that most MS cases could be prevented by stopping EBV infection, and that targeting EBV could lead to the discovery of a cure for MS.”

“Currently there is no way to effectively prevent or treat EBV infection, but an EBV vaccine or targeting the virus with EBV-specific antiviral drugs could ultimately prevent or cure MS,” The Harvard Gazette quoted Ascherio as saying.

Nicole Rura, on The Harvard Gazette website, informed that the findings were published online in Science on Thursday.

Other Harvard Chan School researchers who contributed to this study include Kjetil Bjornevik, Marianna Cortese, Michael Mina, and Kassandra Munger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
multiple sclerosis Epstein-Barr virus Mononucleosis Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp