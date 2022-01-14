STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Mumbai deaths higher among 60-plus

Mortality rate is 4.36% in the 60-plus group with the first dose and 3.30% in those with both doses. This data is from February 1, 2021, to January 10, 2022.

Published: 14th January 2022

COVID Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department data revealed that Covid-19 mortality rate in higher among the 60-plus age group even though they were fully vaccinated. The younger population is less vulnerable.

Mortality rate is 4.36% in the 60-plus group with the first dose and 3.30% in those with both doses. This data is from February 1, 2021, to January 10, 2022. In the 18-44 age group, mortality rate is 0.22% for those with the first dose and 0.21% for persons with two doses. In persons aged between 45 and 60 years, it’s 1.95% for those with a single dose and 1.06% for those with both shots. It shows that fewer fully vaccinated people are succumbing to Covid-19 compared to the partially or unvaccinated.

In unvaccinated and infected persons, mortality is almost 94%. The younger unvaccinated population is more vulnerable than the older. Data reveal that in unvaccinated persons aged between 18 and 44 years, mortality rate is 99.57%. In the 45-60 age group without the vaccine, this is 96.99% and 92.34% for people above 60. From February 1, 2021, to January 10,  2022, a total of 4,338 unvaccinated persons died of Covid-19. In the same period, 154 with the first dose succumbed to the disease. For the fully vaccinated, this figure is 112. 

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that after understanding the importance of vaccines, many people are coming forward. He also said that the state is facing a  shortage of vaccines. He added that he has received complaints from district authorities about this.

“We have asked the Central government to provide 50 lakh more doses of Covidshied and 50 lakh doses of Covaxin to meet the growing vaccination demand,” Tope said. Maharashtra has been one of the worst affected states, with numbers refusing to come down since last year.

