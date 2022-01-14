NIA chargesheets FICN trafficker who was in touch with Bangladeshi smugglers

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The NIA on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an alleged trafficker who was in contact with Bangladeshi smugglers and conspirators involved in illicit trafficking of FICN, an official said.

Sariful Islam of West Bengal's Malda has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to the recovery of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), having a face value of Rs 2,49,500 by the ATS, Uttar Pradesh, from Ghaziabad in December 2019, he said.

The NIA re-registered the case in February 2020 and took up the investigation, the official said.

A chargesheet was filed against one accused in June 2020 and another supplementary chargesheet was filed against two accused in March 2021, he said.

The earlier chargesheeted accused had received high-quality FICN from Sariful Islam, who was in contact with Bangladeshi smugglers and conspirators involved in illicit trafficking of FICN, the official said, adding further investigation in the case continues.