STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA trying to weaken 2008 Malegaon blast case: Congress leader Naseem Khan in letter to Maharashtra ATS chief

Naseem Khan accused the NIA of trying to weaken the 2008 Malegaon blast case at the behest of the central government.

Published: 14th January 2022 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan on Thursday accused the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of trying to weaken the 2008 Malegaon blast case at the behest of the central government.

Khan, who is Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's working president, on Thursday met state ATS chief Vineet Agarwal at his office here and handed over a letter to him, requesting that the agency's officers, who investigated the 2008 Malegaon blast case, attend every court hearing in the matter.

"The NIA is not prosecuting all the accused with honesty and sincerity, as 16 important witnesses, out of 223 in the case, have turned hostile and 100 more crucial witnesses are yet to be examined," the politician alleged in the letter.

"The NIA has not challenged any order passed in favour of the case accused in the higher courts, which shows its intentions clearly," he said.

Therefore, strict supervision of the ATS is required for fair trial and effective prosecution as the agency had recorded the statements of maximum number of witnesses and conducted most of the investigation, Khan added.

ATS as an investigation agency is being projected as anti-Hindu to malign its image, he said.

"In these circumstances, in order to maintain the trust of public in the ATS and in government, it is requested that ATS officers and law officers, who were part of the investigation of the case, attend the trial," the letter mentioned.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town, some 200 kilometres from Mumbai.

The ATS had probed the case earlier, before it was handed over to the NIA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress  Naseem Khan Malegaon blast Malegaon blast case NIA Maharashtra Maharashtra ATS
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp