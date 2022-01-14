STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM security breach: Air Force log, Blue Book to be scrutinised

Contents of the Blue Book, which contains detailed procedure and all modalities to be observed by the state authorities, would also be scrutinised.

Published: 14th January 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi's convoy near Punjab's Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court-appointed committee probing the Prime Minister’s security breach during his trip to Punjab will go through the Indian Air Force logs to see the reports handed by them to the SPG and whether they had given security clearance for the chopper to fly the PM from Bhatinda to the rally site or if they had declined, like is being projected.

Contents of the Blue Book, which contains detailed procedure and all modalities to be observed by the state authorities, would also be scrutinised. A senior NIA official said the committee by examining the Air Force logs, would ascertain who took the call to take the PM by road. During the visit to Punjab on January 5, PM Narendra Modi was stranded 10 kms from the Pakistan border while on his way to address a political rally in Ferozepur.

The committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra, will also probe if there was any criminal conspiracy. “Role of SPG and Punjab Police relating to inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau would be examined in detail,” the official said.

Sources in the home ministry said the Intelligence Bureau has informed that they had shared inputs with Punjab government stating that “some sort of demonstration or agitation” could take place. Sources also pointed out that the IB had cautioned Punjab Police that Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice had been provoking local youths and luring them with money. Issuing an  alert, it asked the Punjab government to remain vigilant as the venue of the PM’s function was close to the border with Pakistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM modi security breach PM Modi punjab visit
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp