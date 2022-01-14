Public to decide AAP’s Punjab CM face: Kejriwal

harpreet bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: After much dilly-dallying on its CM face, the Aam Aadmi Party left it on the people to decide the party’s top candidate in Punjab. Ruling himself and Bhagwant Mann out of the CM race, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a number (70748 70748) on which the people should call or message or WhatsApp their choice of CM candidate.

The number will remain open till 5 PM on January 17. “For the first time in the history of India, Aam Aadmi Party is choosing the Chief Minister face by asking the people. We are certain that the Chief Minister face of Aam Aadmi Party will be the next Chief Minister of Punjab. So, it will be decided by the people of Punjab who will be their chief minister,’’ Kejriwal said.

“Most parties often decide on CM from their immediate families. But today the Aam Aadmi Party is ending this cult of nepotism, and decided to give this right to the people of Punjab. We will declare the CM face according to the mandate of the people.’’

Referring to Bhagwant Mann’s name for the CM face, Kejriwal said his colleague was very dear to him. “He is like my younger brother and the tallest leader of the party in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann said that we should stop the practice of deciding the CM behind closed doors,” Kejriwal said

“We should decide our CM face, according to the public opinion, so that people can have confidence that this Chief Minister is ours and we have chosen him. We will work according to the people.’’ In June last year, Kejriwal had announced that the AAP chief ministerial candidate in Punjab will be from the Sikh community.

On his part, Mann said he was a loyal soldier of the party. “I will perform any duty given to me. If I am asked to paste posters on walls or wave the party symbol at some chowk, I will happily do that. For me, Punjab is important.... Kejriwal has reposed a lot of trust in me,” he added.