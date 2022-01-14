STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand polls: Harish Rawat not keen to contest polls

The former CM said that he would want to take charge of the campaign and let other party leaders contest. “The final decision is with the central election committee.”

Published: 14th January 2022 08:33 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After pushing his name for Chief Minister’s face in Uttarakhand, Congress campaign committee chief Harish Rawat said that he was not keen to contest the election and that the final decision rests with the party high command.

The former CM said that he would want to take charge of the campaign and let other party leaders contest. “The final decision is with the central election committee.” His comments come days after he lashed out at the party leadership for not being supportive and that he feels like quitting. Rawat and state in charge Devender Yadav have differences over the party’s election strategy and both were called to Delhi to address concerns.

Earlier, the Congress top brass had appointed senior leader Mohan Prakash as observer for its campaign management in the hill state. The party did not name Rawat as the party’s face for the election but that he will be in charge of the party’s campaign and all should support him.

