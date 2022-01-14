STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sero surveillance found that 90 per cent people have developed antibodies for COVID-19 in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said it indicates that 'herd immunity' has developed due to the community spread of the infection in the state.

Published: 14th January 2022 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 01:08 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said sero surveillance in Rajasthan has found that 90 percent of people have developed antibodies for coronavirus.

He said it indicates that 'herd immunity' has developed due to the community spread of the infection in the state.

"I am satisfied to share that sero surveillance was done in Rajasthan, in which antibodies have been found in 90 percent of the people," Gehlot said in a statement.

Still, vaccination is necessary so that the antibodies become stronger, the chief minister said.

Gehlot said due to the lack of an opportunity to express his views during a discussion with the prime minister to review the Covid situation in the country, he is sharing those suggestions regarding coronavirus management on social media.

Gehlot's said his suggestions included making the precautionary or booster dose of Covid vaccine available to all age groups, administering vaccine to children on the lines of foreign countries and reducing the interval for booster doses from nine months to six or three months.

Gehlot also said that the work of establishing the 'Institute of Tropical Medicine and Virology' at a cost of Rs 130 crore has been started in the state.

Incorporating the expertise and state-of-the-art facilities from both the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and the School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata, will make it easier to study and tackle the challenges of viral diseases in the future and benefit the entire country, he added.

