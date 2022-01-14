Shocking gang-rape of minor girl in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a horrific incident which brought back memories of the Nirbhaya tragedy a decade ago, gang rape of a hearing and speech impaired minor girl in Alwar district has shaken Rajasthan.’ The 14-year-old was allegedly abducted by a group of men who not only raped her but also inflicted injuries on her private parts with a sharp object.

The culprits, who are absconding, threw her on a flyover and allegedly ran away in a car. The girl required an operation by a team of doctors in Jaipur, which lasted three hours. The state government has formed a special investigation team to nab the culprits. Opposition party BJP has called it an example of deteriorating law and order situation in the state under the Congress government.

The victim was brought to hospital in a bleeding condition. Internal parts of her body have been damaged.After the operation, the girl was referred to the ICU. At present, her condition remains critical. She will be kept under observation.

Superintendent of JK Lawn Hospital, Dr Arvind Shukla, said the girl was operated on by a team of five doctors. “There is a deep wound in the inner parts. When she was brought to the hospital, she was bleeding profusely. After the operation, she was shifted to the ICU. Counseling will be done after she gains consciousness,” he added.

The girl had left her house around 4 pm on Tuesday. It is not yet known where and how the perpetrators abducted her. There has been a stir in the police department after the incident. An SIT has been formed to investigate the case and arrest the accused. SP Tejaswani Gautam said the minor was thrown out on a culvert after being gang-raped.

“The victim was lying there for about an hour. She lost so much blood that the road turned red. Some passersby saw her and informed the police,” he said. The District Collector has approved Rs 3.5 lakh from the government to the family of the minor. Top officials were seen visiting the hospital.

