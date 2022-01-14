West Bengal logs 22,645 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths; fatality rate 1.07 per cent

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Friday reported 22,645 new COVID-19 cases -- 822 less than the previous day -- which pushed the tally to 18,63,697, the health department said in its bulletin.

Twenty-eight more COVID-related deaths in the state – highest since the third wave of the pandemic struck in December – with the toll climbing to 20,013, the bulletin stated.

The positivity rate dipped to 31.14 per cent from 32.13 per cent a day ago.

The fatality rate stood at 1.07 per cent.

Kolkata recorded 6,867 fresh cases in the past 24 hours followed by North 24 Parganas at 4,018.

Of the 28 fatalities, eight were reported in North 24 Parganas and seven in the city.

A total 8,687 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

The discharge rate slipped from 91.77 per cent the previous day to 91.12 per cent.

Bengal currently has 1,45,483 active cases, the bulletin said.

As many as 72,725 samples have been tested in the state since Thursday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,28,08,650, it added.