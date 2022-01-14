STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal logs 22,645 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths; fatality rate 1.07 per cent

West Bengal reported 22,645 new COVID-19 cases -- 822 less than the previous day -- which pushed the tally to 18,63,697.

Published: 14th January 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Friday reported 22,645 new COVID-19 cases -- 822 less than the previous day -- which pushed the tally to 18,63,697, the health department said in its bulletin.

Twenty-eight more COVID-related deaths in the state – highest since the third wave of the pandemic struck in December – with the toll climbing to 20,013, the bulletin stated.

The positivity rate dipped to 31.14 per cent from 32.13 per cent a day ago.

The fatality rate stood at 1.07 per cent.

Kolkata recorded 6,867 fresh cases in the past 24 hours followed by North 24 Parganas at 4,018.

Of the 28 fatalities, eight were reported in North 24 Parganas and seven in the city.

A total 8,687 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

The discharge rate slipped from 91.77 per cent the previous day to 91.12 per cent.

Bengal currently has 1,45,483 active cases, the bulletin said.

As many as 72,725 samples have been tested in the state since Thursday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,28,08,650, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West ​Bengal West Bengal Coronavirus Bengal Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp