Yogi accuses Akhilesh regime of exploitation of deprived; shares meals with Dalit family on  'Makarsankranti'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Speaking out for the first time after the recent desertions by senior cabinet ministers including Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought to differentiate between the “Samajik Shoshan (social exploitation) of deprived and downtrodden during Samajwadi Party rule and the Samajik Nyay (Social justice) meted out to all sections of the society without any discrimination under his government” during the last five years.

The UP CM was interacting with media persons after having meals with a Dalit family at their house on the occasion of ‘makarsankranti’ in Gorakhpur on Friday. The CM had flown straight to Gorakhpur from Delhi after attending the core group meeting on ticket distribution on Friday morning. “During the Samajwadi Party rule it was "social exploitation" and not "social

justice", whereas the BJP government was working for the development of every section of society without any discrimination,” said CM Yogi.

While the CM was having meals comprising of ‘Khichdi’, quintessential of the occasion of makasankranti, along with curd, papad and curry, at the house of Amrit Lal Bharti, his former cabinet colleagues were joining the Samajwadi Party at its headquarters and accusing him of being anti-Dalit and betrayal of the backward and deprived classes, in Lucknow on Friday.

Drawing a parallel between the work done during the previous SP regime and his government, the CM told the media persons that while only 18,000 houses were given to beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojna in full five-year term of the Akhilesh Yadav government in UP, the present BJP government has given 45 lakh houses to the poor and the deprived under the scheme.

"It was 'samajik shoshan' (social exploitation) and not 'samajik nyay' (social justice) during the SP rule in UP," he said, taking a swipe at his predecessor and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. He added that those who were inclined to exploit the deprived and corruption was there in their genes, could never fight for social justice.

“Those who have been pursuing the politics of one family and of dynasty, can never be the supporter of social justice,” said the CM. He added: “The ethos of social justice lies in the fact that the benefit of welfare schemes could reach every poor and deprived of all sections of the society without any economic and social discrimination. This is the basic ideology of the BJP.”

“Land grabbing was a common phenomenon in the previous SP rule. Musclemen used to acquire the houses of the poor forcibly. The SP government had committed dacoity on the rights of the poor. If this is what they mean by social justice, I vehemently oppose it,” said CM Yogi.