STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3 SSB men electrocuted, 8 hurt in Bihar

The injured personnel have been admitted to the sub-divisional hospital at Birpur in Supaul district, where the condition of four is stated to be critical.

Published: 15th January 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

 An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted while he was playing near his house after he came in contact with a live wire in Sriram village at 42 Mauza locality here on Tuesday.

(Representational Image)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  At least three personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) died of electrocution and eight others suffered severe burn injuries when they came in contact with a live high-voltage wire at their training camp in Bihar’s Supaul district on Friday.

The injured personnel have been admitted to the sub-divisional hospital at Birpur in Supaul district, where the condition of four is stated to be critical. The incident happened at around 12.30 pm when the personnel of the 45th battalion of the SSB were removing tents on the campus of their camp.

The deceased were identified as Atul Patil (30), Mahendra Chandra Kumar Bopche (28) and Parshuram Sabar (24), stated to be residents of Maharashtra. The injured were identified as Narsing Chauhan, Sukumar Verma, K. Chandrashekhar, Paritosh Adhikari, Sonalal Yadav, Anand Kishor, Mandhve Rajendra, Mohammad Shamshad.

SSB’s deputy inspector general S K Sarangi said the electricity department officials had earlier been asked to remove the live wire but they didn’t pay any heed. Deputy commandant Alok Kumar, who was present at the Birpur hospital to oversee the treatment of the injured, said, “Four of the seriously injured personnel have been referred to the Darbhanga Medical College for better treatment.”

State officials blamed
SSB DIG S K Sarangi said the electricity department was earlier asked to remove the live wire but they didn’t pay any heed, leading to the three deaths

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electrocution
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp