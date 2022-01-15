3 SSB men electrocuted, 8 hurt in Bihar

Ramashankar By

PATNA: At least three personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) died of electrocution and eight others suffered severe burn injuries when they came in contact with a live high-voltage wire at their training camp in Bihar’s Supaul district on Friday.

The injured personnel have been admitted to the sub-divisional hospital at Birpur in Supaul district, where the condition of four is stated to be critical. The incident happened at around 12.30 pm when the personnel of the 45th battalion of the SSB were removing tents on the campus of their camp.

The deceased were identified as Atul Patil (30), Mahendra Chandra Kumar Bopche (28) and Parshuram Sabar (24), stated to be residents of Maharashtra. The injured were identified as Narsing Chauhan, Sukumar Verma, K. Chandrashekhar, Paritosh Adhikari, Sonalal Yadav, Anand Kishor, Mandhve Rajendra, Mohammad Shamshad.

SSB’s deputy inspector general S K Sarangi said the electricity department officials had earlier been asked to remove the live wire but they didn’t pay any heed. Deputy commandant Alok Kumar, who was present at the Birpur hospital to oversee the treatment of the injured, said, “Four of the seriously injured personnel have been referred to the Darbhanga Medical College for better treatment.”

