4 dead, 2 hospitalised after consuming country liquor in Bihar's Nalanda

PATNA: At least four persons died and two others were taken ill allegedly after consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar's Nalanda district late on Friday, January 14, 2022. The seriously ill have been admitted to a local government hospital for treatment. However, it is yet to be officially confirmed whether they died of hooch.

According to family members, the victims, Bhago Mistri (55), Manna Mistri (55), Dharmendra alias Nageshwar (50) and Kalicharan Mistra (48), complained of stomach ache, nausea and vomiting soon after they returned home on Friday evening. While some died at home, others succumbed on the way to the hospital.

The four deceased individuals were stated to be residents of Chhoti Pahari and Pahar Talli villages under Sohsarai police station area. The condition of Ram Swaroop and Shivaji Chauhan, aged 45 and residents of Prabhu Bigha village under Manpur police station, is said to be critical.

Priti Devi, daughter of one of the deceased Manna Mistri, said, “My father returned home after consuming alcohol on Friday night. He complained of pain in his stomach. Signs of vomiting and headache were noticed. We provided him drugs at home but he died.” She claimed that her father was a habitual drunkard and used to return home often in a drunken state.

Lalita Devi, the wife of one of the four deceased, corroborated Priti's statement and said that her husband had consumed alcohol being sold at a local outlet. On getting information, deputy superintendent of police Sibli Nomani and station house officer Suresh Prasad rushed to the village and inquired about the incident.

“The statement of the relatives of the dead are being recorded,” the deputy SP said. He, however, said it is yet to be confirmed whether they died due to consumption of alcohol. In October-November last year, 40 people lost their lives in different hooch tragedies in Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Siwan districts.