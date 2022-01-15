STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal joins door-to-door campaign for party candidates in Goa

The Delhi CM claimed that there is an immense response from the people for the AAP nominees.

Published: 15th January 2022 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: With Goa Assembly elections just a month away and many political parties vying for a power pie, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday joined his party's candidates in their door-to-door campaign and claimed to have received a good response from people.

Kejriwal, who arrived in Goa on Saturday afternoon, joined the campaign at St Andre Assembly constituency in North Goa. The Delhi CM claimed that there is an immense response from the people for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominees. "Voters in Goa are looking for a change. There are issues like unemployment which needs to be addressed," he told reporters.

Kejriwal reiterated AAP's promise of providing honest governance to the people of Goa if the party comes to power after the February 14 elections. When asked about the AAP's electoral prospects when many national political parties are in the fray, Kejriwal said the voters have faith in AAP.

ALSO READ| Former Punjab minister Joginder Mann joins AAP

"The voters feel that the AAP government will resolve their issues. All the guarantees announced by us, including providing free and interrupted electricity supply, unemployment allowance, reservation in employment for locals, will be fulfilled," he added.

The AAP has so far declared two lists of candidates for the Goa polls, fielding former BJP ministers Mahadev Naik, Alina Saldanha and lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar. Besides the traditional contestants such as BJP, Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, and the Goa Forward Party, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is the new entrant in Goa politics.

In the 2017 Assembly polls for the 40-member Goa Assembly, AAP had drawn a blank. In the previous polls, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Goa as it won 17 seats in the 40-member House.

However, it failed to form the government after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged 13, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government under Manohar Parrikar who passed away in 2019.

BJP's Pramod Sawant is the incumbent chief minister. The Congress has already announced its pre-poll alliance with the GFP, while the TMC has a tie-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the upcoming polls.

Recently, the TMC had hinted at a grand alliance comprising the Congress and AAP to take on the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal aap Goa Assembly polls 2022 Goa elections Goa AAP AAP Goa campaigning
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp