Assam registers 44 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases in single day

Assam had recorded 2,348 cases and 7.8 per cent positivity rate against the testing of 30,109 samples on Friday.

Published: 15th January 2022 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam on Saturday registered a 44 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day as 3,390 more people tested positive for the infection, which is the biggest single-day spike since June 19 last year, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

The state's toll increased to 7,548 as four patients succumbed to the disease in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat and Kamrup districts.

Assam's positivity rate increased to 9.87 per cent as 34,355 samples were tested for COVID-19, he said.

The state had recorded 2,348 cases and 7.8 per cent positivity rate against the testing of 30,109 samples on Friday.

It had registered 3,571 cases and a positivity rate of 2.21 per cent in June 19 last year.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 919 fresh cases, followed by 236 in Cachar, 217 in Jorhat and 206 in Tinsukia.

The state's tally increased to 6,44,026.

The state now has 17,777 active cases, while 6,18,701 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 876 in the last 24 hours, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The overall positivity rate stood at 2.37 per cent against total testing of 2,71,48,814 samples so far.

The NHM said that a total of 3,97,75,591 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered, including 2,28,53,807 first doses, 1,68,81,120 second doses and 40,664 precaution doses.

The bulletin said that a total of 38,838 people were vaccinated on Saturday, down from 33,019 on Friday.

