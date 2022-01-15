STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP 'anti-women', evident from Uttar Pradesh candidates list: Congress

Congress said BJP's stand was clear as it gave tickets to only 10 per cent women in its first list of 107 candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 15th January 2022 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Labelling the BJP 'anti-women', the Congress on Saturday said the saffron party's stand was clear as it gave tickets to only 10 per cent women in its first list of 107 candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP has always involved itself in anti-women politics. It can never serve the interests of women and this is clearly evident from its first list of candidates," Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Misra said in a statement.

On the other hand, the Congress party has always stood for the respect and security of women and has opposed the BJP government's policy of suppression, she said.

"The BJP today (Saturday) released a list of 107 candidates in which only 10 per cent women have got a place. And these women belong to the influential class," Misra said, adding that her party has, however, fulfilled its pledge to give 40 per cent seats to women in its very first list.

Misra said the Congress has fielded women who are fighting against inequality, injustice and putting forth their point of view prominently before the entire state.

The BJP on Saturday released the first list of 107 candidates for the seats going to polls in the first two phases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp