BJP attacks Alwar Collector for pushing back against women representation

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday criticised the Alwar Collector for his alleged pushback against a women representation which had gone to meet him regarding the incident of attack against a mentally-challenged girl.

A mentally-challenged minor girl was found in severely injured state and bleeding from her private parts earlier this week in Alwar.

The women representation, including a few girls, had visited collector Nannu Mal Pahadiya on Friday.

During their visit, the government official allegedly asked the girls, accompanying women, the mobile numbers of their fathers and instructed a woman officer present there to talk to their fathers and ask whether they had come to study or to do politics.

A video clip of the incident went into circulation prompting BJP state president Satish Poonia to say that the collector could not have talked in the manner he did without state patronage.

"The collector asks the girls for mobile numbers of their fathers. Is it illegal for girls to raise their demands before the collector? I appreciate the girls who dared to reach the collector and raised the issue," Poonia told reporters here.

The women had gone to hand over the representation on behalf of a BJP leader.

In the video, the collector was seen asking for the names and mobile numbers of the girls present in his chamber along with a few other women, and also the contact details of their fathers'.

The video showed one of the women present there intervening and asking the collector whether it was wrong to raise voice, to which the collector asked her to not use girls.

He also suggested that the girls should study.

When contacted, the collector said a delegation of women had earlier met him to give a representation regarding the incident with the minor girl.

He said that after sometime the women returned with two girls with one being in school uniform and he suggested that they should focus on studies.

"I listened to their points. They were also complaining that girls have to face harassment and I noted down their complaints and assured them action. I also suggested to them that they should focus on studies," the collector said.