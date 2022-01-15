STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Blow for Kashmir tourism industry

Just when the tourism season in Kashmir was picking up, the surge in Covid-19 cases has again hit the tourism sector. Tourists are cancelling their bookings.

Published: 15th January 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Houseboats in Kashmir (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Just when the tourism season in Kashmir was picking up, the surge in Covid-19 cases has again hit the tourism sector. Tourists are cancelling their bookings. Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF) president Abdul Wahid Malik told this daily hotel occupancy has declined.

He said tourists are cancelling bookings and they were receiving scores of calls in this regard. According to Wahid, there have been at least 50-60 cancellations a day. “Since travelers were coming from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, which is witnessing a massive surge in cases, it has led to cancellations,” he said.

Tourist inflow had picked up from October last year and over 2.50 lakh tourists, mostly from the country, had visited during these months. The ski resort of Gulmarg was sold out till January-end. Hoteliers Club Gulmarg president Mukhtar Ahmad Shah said after the rise in Covid cases, there has been a decline in arrivals. “The Covid surge has had an impact on tourist inflow. Some are cancelling bookings. So far, there have been 20-30% cancellations,” he said.

Hoteliers said there may be more cancellations as cases are witnessing a surge not only in J&K but across the country. “With consistent rise in Covid cases, people will prefer to stay at their homes rather than risking to undertake any travel”. The tourism sector in Kashmir has been badly hit by three lockdowns, after the Centre in 2019 scrapped J&K’s special status.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kashmir tourism covid 19
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp