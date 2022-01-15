STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh government bans visitors from meeting jail inmates till March end

From November 1 last year, visitors were allowed to meet the inmates of jails in the state after a decline in coronavirus cases.

Published: 15th January 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has banned visitors from meeting prison inmates till the end of March this year in an attempt to prevent the spread of infection.

An order to this effect was an issued by the state jail department on Friday.

"In a bid to prevent the spread of the pandemic inside the prisons, the visits of friends, family members and acquaintances of jail inmates will remain banned till March 31. The jail inmates will continue to avail the facility of e-meeting (through video calls) and incoming phone calls," the order read.

From November 1 last year, visitors were allowed to meet the inmates of jails in the state after a decline in coronavirus cases.

In March 2021, after the announcement of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the jail department had banned prison visits till October end last year.

Considering a spike in the infection cases again, the Madhya Pradesh government has already announced that all schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 in the state will remain shut till January 31.

Besides the closure of schools, the state government has also banned all religious and commercial fairs and rallies, additional chief secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora had said on Friday.

Only 250 people are now allowed to attend political, cultural, religious, social, educational, entertainment and other such events, he said.

Programmes can be held with only up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity in closed spaces.

Also, sports events can be organised with 50 per cent of the capacity of stadiums, the official said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,19,228 on Friday with detection of 4,755 case during the day, while the death toll stood at 10,543, a health department said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
madhya pradesh govt jail visit ban
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp