Covid surge: WB government likely to cancel rally to mark Netaji's birthday on January 23, curtail R-Day celebrations

The rally on January 23 that was scheduled to be held from Red Road to Shyambazar is likely to be cancelled, the R-Day programme could be limited to 30 mins, a source said.

Published: 15th January 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (File photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government is likely to cancel a rally to mark legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 as well as curtail the Repuplic Day programme on Red Road here, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases, a state secretariat source said on Saturday.

Discussions regarding the possible measures were held during a meeting of senior officials, including Chief secretary H K Dwivedi and Home Secretary B P Gopalika late on Friday, he said.

“The situation is not favourable for celebrating Netaji's birthday and Republic Day in a grand manner, as Covid infections are on the rise again and large gatherings cannot be allowed.

The rally on January 23 that was scheduled to be held from Red Road to Shyambazar is likely to be cancelled… The Republic Day programme could also be limited to only 30 minutes,” the source said.

The final call, however, will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

West Bengal had on Friday reported 22,645 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 18,63,697.

The death toll climbed to 20,013 after 28 more fatalities were reported.

