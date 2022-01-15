Punjab elections: Draft manifesto could spell trouble for grand old party

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The problems of Punjab Congress do not seem to end. Another controversy is in the making as the draft of the proposed manifesto for the upcoming election, which was sent to party high command by the manifesto committee headed by MP Partap Singh Bajwa, doesn’t contain the announcements made by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Congress high command had set up the manifesto committee headed by Bajwa. The panel prepared the draft and sent it to the Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary. Sources said the recent announcements made by Channi and Sidhu, including the ‘Punjab Model’ of the latter, are not part of the proposed manifesto.

“Both Channi and Sidhu neither attended the meetings which were called by Bajwa to discuss the manifesto nor did they send any documents of their announcements to the committee, hence their points were not incorporated in the draft manifesto,” said a leader.

Sources said either Chaudhary might send the draft manifesto back to the committee so that the announcements made by Channi and Sidhu could be incorporated or the high command would make the changes accordingly.