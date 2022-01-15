STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

The quake of magnitude 5.3, which occurred at 9.43 pm, was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Published: 15th January 2022 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was in Hindukush in Afghanistan, they said.

The quake of magnitude 5.3, which occurred at 9.43 pm, was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The quake hit at the coordinates of 36.37 degrees north and 71.5 degrees east at a depth of 81 km, they said.

There are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Jammu Jammu And Kashmir Earthquake Kashmir Earthquake
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp