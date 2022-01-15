STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Explain MDS admission, SC tells Karnataka

The court ordered notices to the state and central governments and the Dental Council of India.

Published: 15th January 2022

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court earlier this week asked Karnataka to explain the circumstances under which it extended the deadline for admissions to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) for 2021-22 beyond November 20, 2021.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was hearing a writ petition, which had prayed that the NEET merit list has to be followed in MDS admissions and the deadline has to be extended from November 20, 2021 to November 30, 2022.

The court ordered notices to the state and central governments and the Dental Council of India. The affidavits have to be filed within a week, the court said, fixing the next date of hearing for January 21.
The writ petition was filed by Maratha Mandal’s Nathajirao G Halgekar Institute of Dental Sciences and Research Centre and others.
 

