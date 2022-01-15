GOA ASSEMBLY POLLS 2022: As TMC steps up attack on Congress a possible alliance looks remote

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Political acrimony between All India Trinamool Congress and the Grand Old Party further aggravated on Saturday with some blistering tweets made targeting the Congress Party by TMC’s two MPs.

The TMC claimed that it has made an offer to the Grand Old party for an alliance for the Goa but the response was still awaited by the TMC.

On Saturday, TMC MPs, Sushmita Dev and Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to further step up attacks on the Grand Old Party amply hinting a very little chance left for an alliance with the Congress Party for the Goa assembly polls.

Actually, the political acrimony between the TMC and the Congress Party started aggravating further in the wake of Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s recent statement, given to a section of media, that to defeat the BJP, the formula has to be with Congress Party being at the centre.

And Chidambaram’s statement irked the TMC Mahua Moitra on Friday, who made a veiled attack on the Congress Party saying that they (Grand Old Party) should not be on a high horse and considered as the emperor of India. On Friday, Mahua Moitra had asked the Congress Party sarcastically to realise its depleting strength and don’t consider as ‘Empowers of India’.

On Saturday again, hitting at the Congress party leader P. Chidambaram, albeit indirectly, Mahua Moitra tweeted: “Uninformed false bravado no substitute for rational thinking and maturity. Definitive offer between principals on table-waiting for the revert. No desire to engage in further Twitter shadowboxing with various INC functionaries”.

Stepping up barb against the Congress Party, the TMC leaders –Mahua Moitra (in charge of TMC Goa polls) and Sushmita Dev, took to Twitter, saying that their party was serious about defeating BJP in Goa.

Sushmita Dev, escalating attacks on the Congress Party, asked the grand old party to drop the double standards on defection.

“If anyone leaves the grand old party, they are branded traitors and when someone joins them they are not traitors. We are building our party with leaders who want to join us. It’s our democratic right”, Dev tweeted targeting the Congress Party.

Earlier, Dev had said that grass root people are joining the TMC in Goa and other places.