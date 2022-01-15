Government re-imposes weekend lockdown in J&K after surge in Covid cases

SRINAGAR: After the sudden spike in Covid cases in January, the government has re-imposed weekend lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir to contain the spread of the virus.

“There will be complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in the entire Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order issued by the State Executive Committee headed by J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

It was stated that there was a need for additional measures besides continuing with the existing Covid containment measures in all districts in view of the uneven trend observed in daily Covid cases as well as the rising positivity rate.

The order stated that night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.

The Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir have risen by 10 times in the last 10 days.

Jammu and Kashmir yesterday witnessed the highest spike of 2,456 Covid cases, taking the number of total active cases in the Union Territory to 10,003 including 5201 in Kashmir and 4,802 in the Jammu region.

Five Covid deaths were also reported yesterday, taking the Covid death toll in J&K to 4557.

In view of the surge in the Covid cases, the authorities have cancelled the leaves of all healthcare workers and also cancelled the winter vacation of doctors.

The Out Door Patient Department (OPD) services and elective surgeries have been put on hold in all major hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir.