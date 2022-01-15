STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Rajdhani Express train hits cement pillar placed on track in suspected derailment bid, none hurt

The police suspect that the incident, which took place around 7.10 pm on Friday, was an attempt to derail the Delhi-bound train.

Published: 15th January 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Train, Railways

(Representational Image)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express train hit a cement pillar, which some miscreants allegedly placed on the railway track near Valsad in south Gujarat. No one was injured, the police said today.

The police suspect that the incident, which took place around 7.10 pm on Friday, was an attempt to derail the Delhi-bound train. They have filed a case.

"The Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express train hit the cement pillar placed on the railway track close to Atul station near Valsad. After being hit by the train, the pillar got pushed off the track. The incident did not affect the train as it moved on and no passenger was hurt. The loco pilot immediately informed Atul railway station personnel about it," an official of Valsad rural police station said. On being alerted, senior police and railway officials rushed to the spot.

As soon as the incident was reported, a convoy of GRP, RPF, and Valsad police reached the spot. The incident was thoroughly investigated. An inquiry has been launched into the reasons behind the pole being placed on the railway track at the time of a train like Rajdhani.

"Some unknown people had placed the cement pillar on the track. The train hit the pillar, after which the train manager immediately informed the local station master," R. Pandian, Range, IG of Surat, told Media.

It appeared to be a case of attempt to derail the train, he said, adding that the police are conducting an investigation into the matter. FIR, was filed against unidentified people at Valsad rural police station, and efforts are on to nab the culprit using technical surveillance, the Valsad rural police official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cement pillar rajdhani express Valsad Gujarat Rajdhani
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp