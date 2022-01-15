STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Two shot dead by ex-Army man during clash in Porbandar; 11 including BJP councillor booked

Local BJP councillor Bhima Odedara and his son Nilesh are among 11 persons named in the FIR.

Published: 15th January 2022 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

mystery, crime, murder

For representational purposes

By PTI

PORBANDAR: A former Army man allegedly gunned down two persons during a clash between two groups of a community in Gujarat's Porbandar town, police said on Saturday.

An offence has been registered against 11 persons, including a local BJP councillor and his son, for the incident that took place on Friday night, an official said.

The two groups held a grudge against each other over some past dispute about the municipal election held in February last year, Superintendent of Police Porbandar Ravi Mohan Saini said.

"Last night, some members of two groups from Maher community clashed.

One of them was a former Army man, who had a licenced weapon.

Two persons died from shots fired from the weapon at a close range," the official said.

According to the police, the clash erupted after the vehicles of some members of the two groups were hit, following which people started hurling abuses and firing in the air.

Armed with a revolver, swords and baseball bats, they attacked each other, leaving two dead and one (the complainant) seriously injured, it was stated.

The police have arrested three persons including ex-Army man Arbham Odedara and seized the weapon, he said, adding that efforts are underway to nab others.

An FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC against 11 persons, an official of Kamla Baug police station said.

The deceased persons were identified as Kalpesh Bhutia and Raj Keshwala, he said.

Local BJP councillor Bhima Odedara and his son Nilesh are among 11 persons named in the FIR, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ex-Army man Arbham Odedara Ravi Mohan Saini Maher community Kalpesh Bhutia Raj Keshwala
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp