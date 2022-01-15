Indian Railways rename train guards as 'train managers'; salaries, duties remain unchanged

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways after prolonged consideration has decided to redesignate the post of the train "guard" as "train manager" with immediate effect.



In a new circular issued to the general managers (GMs) of all zones, the Railway Board on Thursday, January 13, 2022, informed the zones to redesignate the "guard" as "train manager".



The assistant guard would now be called as assistant train manager while the goods train guard would be called the "goods train manager'.



In the same way, Railways has also redesignated the senior passenger guard as senior passenger train manager while the posts of mail and express train guard have been redesignated as "mail or express train manager".



"The revised designation will not entail any change in the pay scales, methods of recruitment, existing duties and responsibilities, seniority and avenues of promotion", Railways officials have categorically clarified.



Official sources said that the revised designation will improve the motivation level of guards now as train managers.