Jharkhand: 84 school children test COVID positive in Dumka district in two days

Forty-five school children, including 23 students of RSK High School at Nonihat, tested positive for the COVID during the day.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUMKA: As many as 84 children in at least eight schools of Jharkhand's Dumka district have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days, an official said on Friday.

Forty-five school children, including 23 students of RSK High School at Nonihat, tested positive for the infection during the day.

A day before, 34 students of four high schools of Jama block, and five others in Jarmundi, Dumka, and Shikaripada blocks were found to be corona positive.

Along with the school children, three teachers of Jama block were also afflicted with the disease, Dumka Civil Surgeon, Baccha Prasad Singh said.

Jharkhand on Friday recorded 3,749 fresh COVID-19 cases with the tally rising to 3,99,275, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll increased to 5,192 as three more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

