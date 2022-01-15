Man arrested for kidnapping, attempting to rape 3-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bundi

By PTI

KOTA: The Bundi district police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly abducting and attempting to rape a 3-year-old girl, officials said.

Her family members caught the accused red-handed in an objectionable position just in time and rescued the child on Friday night, according to the police.

The accused Hansraj Bairwa (34) allegedly abducted the toddler when she was playing outside her house on Friday evening and took her to an isolated temple, according to the police complaint.

Soon, the child's family members found her missing and launched a search, during which Bairwa was caught, police said.

He has been booked under Sections 366 (kidnapping woman to compel her marriage), 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code and POSCO Act, a police official said.

A medical examination of the toddler confirmed that she escaped a penetrative sexual assault and did not sustain any injury, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.