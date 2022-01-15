STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man with lungs damaged by COVID undergoes transplant after donor organs brought from Ahmedabad

Chandola said that the patient required extended ECMO life support for 10 days post operatively and was gradually weaned off from ventilator subsequently.

Published: 15th January 2022 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old man, whose lungs had been damaged due to the coronavirus, underwent a bilateral lung transplant at a private facility here after donor organs were transported 950 kilometres in three hours, according to a statement.

The surgery took place at Max Hospital, Saket, and the hospital said it is the first time in North India that a bilateral lung transplant has been done with the help of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, (ECMO) support.

The patient, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

His lungs were damaged due to Covid and he was too unstable and desaturating badly, said the hospital in the statement.

"He was on high flow oxygen and required intermittent BIPAP support. Only option that could save his life was a lung transplant," it said.

At the hospital, he was evaluated in the past and had been put on the waiting list for lung transplant by a heart lung transplant team led by Dr Rahul Chandola, the statement said.

On December 22, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization notified about a brain dead donor at Ahmedabad.

This patient was a 44-year-old man who died due to brain haemorrhage.

The team following the notification then went to Ahmedabad to harvest his lungs, the statement said.

A green corridor was made between the Civil Hospital and the airport at Ahmedabad, and then between the IGI International Airport here and the Max Super Specialty Hospital at Saket to get the organs promptly, it said.

Covering a distance of 950 km in three hours, the lungs were transported without a glitch, it said.

This entire process ensured the retrieved lungs to be transplanted within the critical eight-hour chest to chest period.

Talking about the patient's condition, Dr Vivek Nangia, Principle Director and Head of Pulmonology in Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket Complex said, "This patient had come to us with bullous lung disease, where the lung had already developed multiple bullae or balloon like structures and the patient was finding it difficult to breathe."

"He had been on oxygen for almost about a year now and was not improving and there was no other treatment for it," he said.

Chandola said that the patient required extended ECMO life support for 10 days post operatively and was gradually weaned off from ventilator subsequently.

"It was a very complicated surgery and we performed this double lung transplant on extended ECMO life support for the first time in North India. Now the patient has completely recovered and both the lungs are working perfectly," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates Bilateral Lung Transplant
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp