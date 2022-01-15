Minorities' panel seeks report from Rajasthan government on girl found injured in Alwar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has directed the Rajasthan government to file by a detailed report on the alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl in Alwar. The minorities panel has asked the state’s Chief Secretary to list out the preventive measures it plans to take to avoid such incidents in future.

“Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has taken suo motu cognisance of reports appearing in media regarding sexual assault of a girl reportedly belonging to a minority community at Alwar, Rajasthan, on January 11, 2022. Media reports have mentioned that the specially-abled girl had been missing from her house for several hours before she was spotted on a road in a pool of blood,” the minorities panel said, in a statement.

In the notice to the Rajasthan government, Lalpura asked the state’s Chief Secretary to file a detailed response by January 24 and provide details of the arrests made in the case, sections under which the case has been filed and measures taken by the state authorities to prevent such incidents in future.

On January 11 night, the minor girl was found bleeding profusely from her private parts on a flyover in Alwar. According to police officials, the technical evidence and medical report do not suggest the possibility of sexual assault. Senior police officials reportedly said they examined multiple CCTVs at different locations from the victim’s home till the starting point of the flyover where the girl was found. She has underwent multiple surgeries.