STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Minorities' panel seeks report from Rajasthan government on girl found injured in Alwar

The girl was found lying on a bridge near Tijara Fatak in Alwar on Tuesday night and according to doctors, her rectum was displaced and she underwent a two-and-a-half-hour surgery.

Published: 15th January 2022 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Child abuse, childhood sexual abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has directed the Rajasthan government to file by a detailed report on the alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl in Alwar. The minorities panel has asked the state’s Chief Secretary to list out the preventive measures it plans to take to avoid such incidents in future.

“Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has taken suo motu cognisance of reports appearing in media regarding sexual assault of a girl reportedly belonging to a minority community at Alwar, Rajasthan, on January 11, 2022. Media reports have mentioned that the specially-abled girl had been missing from her house for several hours before she was spotted on a road in a pool of blood,” the minorities panel said, in a statement.

In the notice to the Rajasthan government, Lalpura asked the state’s Chief Secretary to file a detailed response by January 24 and provide details of the arrests made in the case, sections under which the case has been filed and measures taken by the state authorities to prevent such incidents in future.

On January 11 night, the minor girl was found bleeding profusely from her private parts on a flyover in Alwar. According to police officials, the technical evidence and medical report do not suggest the possibility of sexual assault. Senior police officials reportedly said they examined multiple CCTVs at different locations from the victim’s home till the starting point of the flyover where the girl was found. She has underwent multiple surgeries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alwar girl rape Alwar minor girl Alwar bridge girl National Commission for Minorities
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp