Painted scrolls to tell tales of valour in Republic Day celebrations

Published: 15th January 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rehearsal for Republic Day parade in New Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ten gigantic painted scrolls, each about 750 metres long, portraying the tales of valour of unsung heroes of India’s freedom movement will adorn Rajpath during Republic Day celebrations. 

The scrolls have been painted by artists in different painting styles such as Phad, Pichwai, Warli, and Madhubani at workshops organised by National Gallery of Modern Art, especially for the purpose in Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh in December and this month.

The artworks on the scroll have also drawn inspiration from the creative illustrations in the Constitution of India wherein the artistic elements painted by Nandalal Bose and his team have imparted a distinctive appeal along with several representations from the indigenous arts of India. “These showcase the rich cultural heritage of India along with the insights of struggles undertaken by the unsung heroes for achieving freedom,” said the culture ministry.

Talking of the initiative, Adwaita Gadanayak, director general of NGMA, said these scrolls analyse the potential of art as a means to express national pride with varied forms of art from diverse locations of the country. “The celebration of the true essence of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was visible in these workshops where the diversity of our country was witnessed.”

